Monrovia Honored for GoMonrovia Program
Launched in March 2018, GoMonrovia leverages the strengths of the ride-share provider Lyft, in partnership with the City's dial-a-ride operator, to provide fast and affordable transportation throughout Monrovia. Since its inception, over 23,000 individuals have signed up to use Lyft through GoMonrovia, making the program Lyft's most utilized transportation partnership.
This innovative program addresses suburban mobility challenges by creating a public-private partnership to provide fast, convenient and affordable transportation options around town. With 30 percent of rides each month beginning or ending at the highly-utilized Monrovia Gold Line station or in Old Town Monrovia, the program fills the previous gap in reliable first and last mile transit connections, reduces parking demand and eases commuter parking shortages. It has created a viable new model of suburban mobility and accessibility that other cities can replicate. For more information on GoMonrovia, visit www.gomonrovia.com.
The American Society for Public Administration is a 9,000-member organization of government and nonprofit administrators, scholars, educators and students. ASPA advances the art, science, teaching and practice of public and non-profit administration.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/17/2019
