Monrovia High School Recognized as a 'High Performing' School
The recognition is not one for which schools or districts may apply. In California, CBEE Honor Roll is based solely on objective achievement data from the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP). The goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement. For that reason, schools are informed about this accolade only upon their selection.
"At Monrovia High School, we are committed to ensuring each one of our students is meeting his or her academic goals and providing all students with the resources they need to be successful," Principal Kirk McGinnis said.
The honor roll highlights schools that show consistent high levels of student academic achievement, are leaders in getting students to grade-level proficiency, and have strong measures of college readiness.
"Preparing our students for college and careers is at the forefront of everything we do," Board President Ed Gililland said. "Monrovia Unified has a strong college-going culture that ensures students are prepared to be successful in all their future endeavors."
Monrovia High school will be provided with an Honor Roll banner and be recognized as a model for other districts and schools.
"Monrovia High School's selection by the CBEE validates the work done by the educators on campus, demonstrating that we are meeting our goal of preparing our students for the challenges of higher education and as contributing citizens of our increasingly connected world," Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said. "We are proud of our students and are thankful for this recognition."
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/09/2019
