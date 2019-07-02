Free Summer Entertainment in Monrovia!

Here are the schedules for summer concerts and movies in Monrovia:
Music:Saturday Concerts @ Station Square Ampitheater
1601 South Myrtle, 7 - 8:30 p.m.
July 6 - Cold Duck, Motown/Soul Band
July 13 - Night Owl, Top 40 Band
July 20 - Blue Breeze Band, Jazz Band
July 27 -Salsa Caliente, Salsa Band
Free Salsa Dance Lesson.
Aug. 3 -The Hodads, Variety Band
Free Zumba Dance Lesson.
Aug. 10 -The Skinny Ties, 80's Rock and Roll Band
Aug. 17 - Mark Easterday Band, Country Band
Free Line Dancing Lesson.
Aug. 24 -Langston Theard & Adoration, Gospel Soul Band
Sunday Concerts @ Library Park, Rotary Club Bandshell
321 South Myrtle: 7 - 8:30 p.m.
July 7 - Soto Band, Top 40/Latin Band
July 14 - Langston Theard & Adoration, Gospel Soul Band
July 21 -Kelly Rae Band, Country Band
Free Line Dancing Lesson.
July 28 -Smokin' Cobras, 50's Retro Band
Free Swing Dance Lesson.
Aug. 4 - Hit Me 90's, 90's Pop Band
Free Pop/Hip Hop Lesson.
Aug. 11 - Bumptown, Old School/Disco/Latin Band
Aug. 18 - Yachty by Nature, Yacht Rock Band 70s & 80s
Aug. 25 - The Answer, Classic Rock Band
For additional information, please contact the Community Center at 256-8246.
Movies:July 20 - Incredibles 2 at Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue
July 27 - Ralph Breaks the Internet at Julian Fisher Park
Aug. 3 - Mary Poppins Returns at Rotary Park
Aug. 10 - Wall-E at Library Park
- Brad Haugaard
