More Old Town Parking Now Available; New City Entryway Coming for Fifth and Huntington

~ A new public parking lot is now open on Lime Avenue just east of Ivy Avenue following resurfacing, re-marking and new signs. The city is asking all City employees to park in the new lot during the day to free up public parking in the more convenient lot across the street from the Police Department (at the northwest corner of Lime and Ivy).
~ SCAG (Southern California Area Governments) has released its 2019 Local Profiles. Here's Monrovia's: https://is.gd/YGxD0k
