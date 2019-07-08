News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Outdoorsy Lexi Is a Fetch-aholic

Hello! My name is Lexi, and I hope you've got your throwing arm warmed up, because I'm ready to play fetch! I could play fetch all day! But I have other interests too, like did you know I'm pretty outdoorsy? I love hiking. The sights, the smells, the people-watching. It's all so much fun! And after a long hike, there's nothing better than coming home and playing fetch. See? I'm multi-faceted! If you're as outdoorsy and energetic as me, we'd probably get along great. What are you waiting for? There's so much to do, and see, and fetch!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

