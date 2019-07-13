City Council to Examine Entryway Sign Design; Appropriate Money for Landmarks to Francisco and Felix Gutierrez

At a study session on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. the City Council will take a look at the design of an entryway sign on West Huntington Drive at Fifth Avenue. https://is.gd/qVZlZT
At its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., the council will consider appropriating up to $31,000 to make and install Neighborhood Treasures Landmark posts recognizing Francisco and Felix Gutierrez at the southeast corner of Shamrock Avenue and Lemon Avenue. The father and son team were cement contractors in early Monrovia, and the son published a newspaper advocating for equity in the treatment of Hispanics. https://is.gd/RxGUxU
- Brad Haugaard
