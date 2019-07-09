Monrovia Police to Be on Fatal Attraction; 25,000 In Town for Fourth of July

~ Monrovia Police Department will be featured on a crime documentary being filmed for a series called Fatal Attraction. Jupiter Entertainment will produce the show, which will tell the story of the LaJoya McCoy murder case from 2015. Filming will take place during the next few weeks and producers will interview those who were involved with the case, including Monrovia police officers.
~ Monrovia had 25,000 people in town for the 4th of July.
~ The city is working with the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts to post artwork created by MAFA members at the Monrovia Community Center. The details should be worked out within the next few weeks and "we will likely have new art pieces to display starting at some point this summer."
~ The Monrovia Community Garden Pilot Program will hold its ribbon cutting on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. at 303 W. Colorado Blvd. Also, the project will hold free workshops. The first, Veggie Gardening 101, will be Saturday, July 27, at 9 a.m.
- Brad Haugaard
