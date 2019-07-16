News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Lowe's Coming to Monrovia
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Lowe's is coming to Monrovia, at the former OSH on Huntington Drive, hopefully by this September. Lowe's, which owned OSH, plans for the new store to havean new "appliance-centric" concept, but also with the kind of home improvement items typically found in a Lowe's store.
~ Charter Communication will be installing underground communications conduit through this Thursday, which is affecting traffic on Lemon, just west of Myrtle.
~ Family Hike & Campout in Canyon Park. BBQ dinner, s'mores, a hike, story-time, and more. Dates: July 27-28, Aug. 25-26, Sept. 7-8, Sept. 28-29. Registration opens three weeks before each event. sign up early to get a spot. Cost: $50. For questions call Community Services at 256-8155.
~ Summer Movies in the Park. Bringa lawn chair, blankets, and snacks. Dates: July 20 - Incredibles 2 at Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue;
July 27 - Ralph Breaks the Internet at Julian Fisher Park; Aug. 3 - Mary Poppins Returns at Rotary Park; Aug. 10 - Wall-E at Library Park. Movies start at dusk.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/16/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment