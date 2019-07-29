Sidewalk Repairs Next to Monrovia High for Next Two Weeks

The City of Monrovia has started repairing and replacing crumbling sidewalks in front of Monrovia High School along Colorado Boulevard to ensure the continued safety of students and community members. The project is expected to run during the next two weeks and to be completed by the start of school on Aug. 14.
The project will include tree removal, concrete cutting, and curb removal; the city has indicated the trees will be replanted when the project is finished.
For more information, please contact the City of Monrovia Public Works Department at 932-5575. https://is.gd/RRSHLs
- Brad Haugaard
