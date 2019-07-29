News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police, Sheriff's Department Working on Kidnapping Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives are assisting Monrovia Police Department with a Kidnapping/ Domestic Violence investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, July 29th, 2019, at approximately 8:15 a.m., on the 600 block of Vaquero Road, in the city of Monrovia.
Monrovia Police Department responded to the 600 block of Vaquero Road, in the city of Monrovia regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon their arrival they located evidence that there was an apparent assault that had occurred. Investigators believe the victim was kidnapped and taken against her will in a 2017 gray Toyota Prius, CA License plate, “8AOR167”.
We are seeking the communities help in locating the above vehicle and/or suspect and victim.
The suspect, Robert Anthony Camou, is a male White, 27 years old, 6’00ft, 150lbs, Brown hair and Brown eyes.
The victim is, Amanda Kathleen Custer, is a female White, 31 years old, 5’08, 140lbs, brown hair and green eyes.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the above incident or the whereabouts of the victim, suspect or vehicle pictured they are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Source: https://is.gd/Dq488a
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/29/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment