Trees Removed in Front of Monrovia High; $25 Off Water Bill for Low Water Landscaping, Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ As you may have noticed, a lot of trees (20 to be exact) were removed on Colorado in front of Monrovia High. Chi said the city considered trimming the roots, but it would have killed the trees; and moving the new sidewalk further from the trees, but the city doesn't have right-of-way to do that. Also, the camphor is considered an invasive tree species. The city will "construct a wider and safer sidewalk that will allow for easier student drop-off and pick-up," and will replace the 20 camphor with 40 new trees.
~ The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will conduct a walking tour in Downtown Monrovia on Saturday, August 3, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $5 per person, and the tour will last about two hours. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm.
~ If you have low-water landscaping and want a one-time $25 break on your water bill, go here - https://is.gd/0YMSua - to submit an application for the city's sustainable landscaping program. Your drought-tolerant area should be in the front yard, visible from the street; no more than 50% of your landscape should be turf; and no more than 30% of your landscape should be non-permeable, such as concrete.
~ The Library will have an on-site Veterans Service Officer at its Veterans Resource Center on Mondays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to provide assistance to veterans and their families. Call 256-8294 for an appointment.
- Brad Haugaard
