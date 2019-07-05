News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Chili’s

Lunch the other day at Chili’s, on Huntington. Got the Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad for $10.78 and a small beer for $6.09   Nice, and the beer was good and just the right temperature. 

- Brad Haugaard 
