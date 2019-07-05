News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Chili’s
Lunch the other day at Chili’s, on Huntington. Got the Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad for $10.78 and a small beer for $6.09 Nice, and the beer was good and just the right temperature.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/05/2019
Labels:
restaurants
