School District Plans to Reach Out to China for Students

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/nd9oGb) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider hiring Kay Mui for $90 an hour for three months to set-up and manage an account on the Chinese social media platform, WeChat, to promote the district's Mandarin Dl program and grow the district's marketing database and "reach out to overseas schools/agents." She will strategize on WeChat design, plan content and try to increase the number of followers for the district, especially during Chinese New Year. https://is.gd/nzBKI6

- Brad Haugaard

