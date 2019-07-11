Monrovia Police: OnStar Disables Stolen Car, Police Recover It; Motorcycle Thief Is a Bad Driver; Alcohol; Shoplifting; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 3-10. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 497 service events, resulting in 92 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 3 at 9:11 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of N. Madison. The victim called police to report his vehicle had been ransacked and several items were stolen. The vehicle had been parked in front of his residence overnight. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
On July 3 at 11:01 a.m., the South Pasadena Police Department called to request an area check in the 800 block of Alta for a stolen vehicle. The victim had reported the vehicle stolen and it was GPS located by OnStar on Alta in Monrovia. Officers responded and found the vehicle with its hazard lights flashing. OnStar had disabled the engine and activated the flashers to alert police. The victim responded and recovered his car. No suspects were located.
Warrants / Delaying a Peace Officer / Parolee-at-Large – Suspect Arrested
On July 3 at 8:14 p.m., a police sergeant saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the 500 block of W. Colorado and conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. During the course of the traffic stop, the passenger provided false information. The sergeant was able to figure out who the subject actually was, and a computer check revealed the subject had two warrants, one for a drug offense and the other was a no-bail probation violation warrant. The suspect was arrested and held pending his court appearance.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 12:04 p.m., a caller reported a male subject lying in some bushes in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Outside Assist for Pasadena Police Department – Suspect Arrested
On July 5 at 11:23 a.m., Pasadena Police Department requested the assistance of the Monrovia Police Department. A suspect entered a department store in Pasadena and stole a $3,000.00 purse. The suspect was identified and located at a residence in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista in Monrovia. He was arrested at his residence and the purse was recovered.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On July 5 at 9:02 p.m., a caller reported a family disturbance was occurring in the 600 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and located the family members. The cause of the disturbance was a male adult who was yelling and being verbally abusive. The subject was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety and the safety of others. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 6 at 1:34 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Walnut when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. He conducted a traffic stop and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI. The subject was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On July 6 at 2:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
On July 6 at 9:47 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm reported that his 1998, white Dodge truck was stolen from in front of his house sometime during the night. He does not know who took the truck. He advised officers his vehicle doors were locked and he has the keys. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
On July 6 at 2:34 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive reported his two motorcycles had been stolen sometime during the night from his apartment carport area. One is a blue, 2002, Yamaha R1. The other is a silver, 2004, Yamaha R6. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
On July 6 at 3:57 p.m., loss prevention at a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported they were detaining a subject for stealing merchandise. The store desired prosecution for the theft. The suspect was arrested, taken into custody, and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges. The items were all returned to the store.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
On July 6 at 6:13 p.m., a female adult ran out of a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill with over $100 worth of merchandise. She was detained by employees until officers arrived. The merchandise was recovered and a private person's arrest was accepted. The suspect was released in the field with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On July 7 at 1:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Palm and Ivy when he saw a male adult staggering on the sidewalk and walking into the roadway. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 7 at 2:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington when he observed a vehicle impeding traffic on the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI. The driver was held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
On July 7 at 8:15 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower called to report a subject that was drunk and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for sobering.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 8 at 12:02 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 3000 block of S. Myrtle when he observed a vehicle make several vehicle code violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI. The driver was held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 8 at 6:44 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon called to report that his vehicle had been burglarized. The driver-side window on his vehicle was shattered with a rock sometime during the night and a black bag and a blonde wig were taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
On July 8 at 7:52 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called police to report a theft from his vehicle. Sometime during the night someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet containing cash, identification and credit cards. Fraudulent activity had already been discovered on one of the credit cards. Investigation continuing.
Attempted Burglary
On July 8 at 8:56 a.m., a security guard from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that the front door locking mechanism had been tampered with and the glass door had been shattered. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – 3 Suspects Arrested
On July 8 at 2:43 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a male subject just shoplifted. The subject was confronted by loss prevention and he dropped the stolen merchandise and fled in a vehicle that was occupied by two additional subjects. Officers located and stopped the vehicle in the area. Further investigation revealed one of the subjects in the vehicle had a warrant for commercial burglary, another was in possession of narcotics and the third was arrested for shoplifting. All three were arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Providing False Information – Suspect Arrested
On July 8 at 7:49 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report a subject acting erratic. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject's actions led the officers to believe he was under the influence of drugs. The officer conducted an evaluation and determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested. During the booking process it was discovered that the subject provided false information to the officers in the field, which was added to the charges.
Traffic Collision / Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
On July 8 at 11:16 p.m., a caller reported that a motorcyclist went down in the middle of the intersection of Huntington and Monterey, and the rider ran from the scene. Officers arrived and discovered the motorcycle had been reported stolen earlier in the week. The suspect was not located and the investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On July 9 at 10:42 a.m., a motorist traveling west on Huntington failed to stop for a red light and collided into a vehicle traveling north on Myrtle. One driver complained of pain and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. A traffic signal pole was also damaged in the collision. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Indecent Exposure
On July 9 at 8:34 p.m., a caller reported that a male adult in his 50’s exposed himself to a female at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The father of the victim followed the suspect out of the business and took pictures of the suspect and the license plate on his vehicle. The suspect drove away in the vehicle and out of sight. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On July 10 at 9:26 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Spanner called to report his vehicle was vandalized sometime during the night. The hood of his vehicle had numerous dents on it and the windshield was shattered. Investigation continuing.
