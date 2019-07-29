News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Faces Greater Wildfire Danger than Paradise, California
On a 1 to 5 scale, with 5 being the most dangerous, Paradise ranked 3.81. Monrovia ranks 4.46. Of particular concern is Monrovia's "evacuation constraint," meaning the ability of people to rapidly escape an advancing fire. Monrovia scored a very high - and bad - 816 (the median is 110).
My guess is that this refers primarily to the foothills area, especially along Norumbega, and up Canyon Boulevard.
Source article: https://is.gd/I6kFjz
Monrovia stats: https://is.gd/Y5sWz4
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/29/2019
