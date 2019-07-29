News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Faces Greater Wildfire Danger than Paradise, California

According to a study by USA Today and the Arizona Republic, the danger to Monrovia from wildfire is greater than the danger to Paradise, California, which was so badly damaged in the Camp Fire.

On a 1 to 5 scale, with 5 being the most dangerous, Paradise ranked 3.81. Monrovia ranks 4.46. Of particular concern is Monrovia's "evacuation constraint," meaning the ability of people to rapidly escape an advancing fire. Monrovia scored a very high - and bad - 816 (the median is 110).

My guess is that this refers primarily to the foothills area, especially along Norumbega, and up Canyon Boulevard.

Source article: https://is.gd/I6kFjz
Monrovia stats: https://is.gd/Y5sWz4

- Brad Haugaard
