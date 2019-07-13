News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
See Jupiter Tonight in Old Town
From before sunset tonight (at 8 p.m.) to about 9:30 p.m. a few Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the corner of Myrtle and Lime. If you are out and about they should be there to show you Jupiter, moon, possibly Saturn.
- Brad Haugaard
7/13/2019
