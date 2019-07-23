News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Jenny the Cuddle Buddy

Jenny (A479266) is looking forward to having some magic waft her way. This 8-year young, blonde beauty is ready for her second act and a chance at unconditional love. Jenny can be a little shy (perhaps because of her vision impairment) but once she’s comfortable, she’s a sweet, tail wagging, cuddle buddy. This special girl is excited and waiting for you to magically appear!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
