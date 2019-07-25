News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
No, Edison Doesn't Demand Payment in Bitcoin; Mail Thief Flees in Mercedes; Robbery; Stolen Cars; Drunk Drivers; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 432 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
On July 18 at 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen where two vehicles collided. One driver had a complaint of pain and was treated by Monrovia Fire Paramedics before being transported to a hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
On July 18 at 4:34 p.m., a male subject came to the police department to file a fraud report. An unknown suspect claiming to be from a malware company called him and asked for money. He told the victim that someone hacked into his computer and committed fraud, and the victim now owed money. The victim agreed to pay and shipped cash to an address in Alhambra. The officer was able to contact the shipping company and alert them the package was fraudulent. An alert was to be placed on the package to prevent it from being loaded onto a truck and delivered. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
On July 18 at 6:02 p.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Two suspects entered the business and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim. They took approximately $400 in cash and 30 cartons of cigarettes, then fled in a silver vehicle. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects. The suspects are described as two male Blacks in their 30's. One was heavyset wearing a grey hoodie. The other had a thin build and was wearing a white hoodie with dark pants and goggles. The investigation is continuing.
Business Dispute – Suspects Arrested
On July 18 at 11:29 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a dispute between a family and an Uber driver. The family had been driven around all day by the driver. During that time, the driver’s wallet went missing and was found by one of the family members, but the driver’s money was missing. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. They discovered one of the passengers stole the driver’s money and some blank checks. She was arrested for those charges and an outstanding warrant. A second passenger was arrested for two outstanding warrants, and a third passenger was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
On July 19 at 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen reported a vehicle parked in front of their home with collision damage. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Duarte. The same vehicle was stopped by officers the day before with a male subject driving, who was not the owner, but the vehicle had not been reported stolen yet.
Officers arrived at the location and found the vehicle parked. The same male subject that was driving the day before was near the vehicle. After further investigation, the subject was arrested for grand theft auto and the vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.
Injury Traffic Collision
On July 19 at 2:12 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of E. Lime. An officer responded and found both drivers were complaining of pain, but did not have visible injuries. Monrovia Paramedics responded to assist the drivers. After investigation, the party at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Residential Burglary
On July 19 at 2:55 p.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation at a residence in the 500 block of Norumbega. Officers responded and found the home had been burglarized, but the suspects were not located. The owners of the home were notified, but were not able to immediately respond. The loss is currently unknown and this investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 20 at 7:20 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Norumbega reported someone had burglarized his vehicle during the night and took items from inside. The vehicle had been parked on the street in front of the owner's house and locked. The suspect gained entry by breaking one of the windows. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
On July 20 at 7:42 a.m., a subject in the 400 block of N. Canyon called police to report his neighbor's door was wide open and broken glass was on the ground next to the door. Officers responded and discovered the house was ransacked, but no suspects were located. The owners were notified of the burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On July 20 at 8:48 a.m., an alarm was activated at a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded to the business and found the front window had been shattered. The business was closed and no one was inside. Video surveillance revealed a subject shattering the window, but not entering the business. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On July 20 at 11:15 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut walked outside his apartment and discovered someone had shattered one of his car windows. He had parked his car on the street a half hour prior to discovering the damage. Officers searched the area for possible suspects, but did not locate the suspect. There was no indication the vehicle had been entered and nothing had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
On July 20 at 11:21 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Norumbega discovered property on his front lawn that belonged to his neighbor. The neighbor was contacted and told officers the property had been stolen from his vehicle the day before, but the incident was not reported. While speaking with the victim, another neighbor approached officers and advised their car was also burglarized sometime during the night. The investigations are continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On July 20 at 2:00 p.m., a caller reported a family argument at a house in the 700 block of Ocean View. Officers responded and found a husband and wife yelling at one another. The two were separated and after investigation, the one of the subjects was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 21 at 12:56 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Foothill and Heliotrope saw a vehicle speeding without headlights during hours of darkness. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. After investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
On July 21 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Hacienda called police to report her vehicle missing. She had parked her vehicle in front of her residence the day before and now it was gone. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 21 at 10:09 a.m., a resident called police to report his vehicle had been burglarized in the 300 block of E. Almond. He had parked his vehicle earlier that morning and left it. Upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered the driver-side window had been smashed and items had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On July 21 at 8:04 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the 300 block of W. Central. Two subjects were separated, and they identified themselves as husband and wife. After investigation, one subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
On July 21 at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of E. Foothill. A caller reported his vehicle was stolen from the driveway of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 22 at 8:04 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim parked his vehicle in a parking structure. Upon returning to his vehicle in the morning, he found one of the windows had been smashed and a bag containing passports was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
On July 22 at 12:21 p.m., a caller reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The suspect had taken the victims work identification and vehicle registration. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
On July 22 at 3:28 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at a parking structure in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim had left his vehicle parked and unlocked in the structure. Upon returning, he saw his scuba diving equipment had been taken from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
On July 22 at 5:34 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported receiving a fraudulent call from a suspect stating they were from Edison. The suspect threatened to shut off his power if he did not pay them over $2,000 in Bitcoin. The victim complied, before realizing it was a fraudulent call. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
On July 23 at 9:54 a.m., a caller reported finding opened and unopened mail along the 900 block of Ridgeside. Officers responded and determined the mail was from three different addresses. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On July 23 at 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. A vehicle was driving out of a parking lot and failed to yield to a vehicle on the roadway. One party complained of dizziness, but refused medical treatment.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
On July 23 at 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a three vehicle collision near the intersection of Canyon and Greystone. The first vehicle rear ended the second vehicle, which then rear ended the third vehicle. One party complained of pain, but refused transportation to the hospital. The driver of the first vehicle displayed signs and symptoms of being intoxicated. Investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
On July 23 at 6:26 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Central and Mayflower regarding an injury traffic collision. One of the drivers involved displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. An investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism / Assault
On July 24 at 1:02 p.m., a caller reported an unknown woman was vandalizing his car in the 800 block of Naples. When confronted, the woman yelled at him and then pepper sprayed him. She then jumped inside of her car and drove away. The caller does not know the woman. Officers responded, but could not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
On July 24 at 5:50 p.m., a caller reported a female subject taking mail from a mailbox at a residence in the 100 block of N. May. The suspect fled the area in a black Mercedes. Officers responded, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
On July 24 at 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a traffic collision. While contacting both parties, one of the drivers involved displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. Investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Arson
On July 24 at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to Canyon Park regarding a fire seen near the entrance. A small brush fire was located near the park entrance and was extinguished by Monrovia Firefighters. A witness reported seeing three subjects lighting fireworks in the area, and fireworks were recovered nearby. This investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment