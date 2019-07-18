Monrovia Police: $100,000 Embezzlement; No, IRS Doesn't Want Gift Cards; Woman Rams Repo Man's Truck; He Picked the Wrong Time to Light Cigarette; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 11-17. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 422 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
On July 11 at 12:18 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 1100 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain. She was transported to a nearby hospital by Monrovia Paramedics. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
On July 11 at 2:10 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The party who was found at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Wanted
On July 12 at 5:59 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's called to report a domestic violence incident that occurred that morning at an apartment in the 100 block of W. Olive. The suspect drove the victim to work in Duarte, where staff reported the incident. The deputies had the victim transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect was also transported to a hospital in Baldwin Park for sudden chest pains. Monrovia officers responded to the two hospitals to investigate. The suspect fled the hospital he was at and is now wanted. The victim was treated for her injuries. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On July 12 at 1:59 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An officer responded and found no one was injured. After an investigation was completed, the party at fault was issued a citation.
Fraud
On July 12 at 3:33 p.m., an elderly resident in the 400 block of Sierra Vista reported that he received a call from someone who identified themselves as the IRS. They told him he owed them $3,000 and if he didn't pay, he would be arrested. They demanded he pay with Target gift cards over the phone, so he complied. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
On July 12 at 8:10 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hill returned home and found her residence ransacked. A review of the home’s video surveillance showed two male suspects entered the backyard of the property. The suspects looked into the windows, then made entry through an open bathroom window by placing a bucket underneath the window. The suspects left the residence with pillow cases containing belongings. The investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist / Investigation
On July 12 at 9:25 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Palm called to report he heard a loud noise that sounded like fireworks. He walked outside to see what it was and saw the property fence, which has ivy on it, had caught fire. A subject was seen fleeing the scene. Investigation continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
On July 13 at 1:50 a.m., an officer responded to the report of an assault in the 100 block of W. Central. While a vehicle was being repossessed, the registered owner came out of her residence, entered another vehicle, and intentionally rammed into the truck that was repossessing her vehicle. Officers arrived on scene, conducted an investigation, and arrested the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 13 at 10:01 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 3000 block of S. Peck when he saw a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the suspect was arrested for DUI. The driver was held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On July 13 at 11:40 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. One of the motorists left her name and phone number, and stated she was running late for work and left the area. An officer arrived and is conducting an investigation.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 14 at 1:33 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim reported that while she was inside a business someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse from the floorboard. A witness described the suspect vehicle as a black Audi SUV, being driven by a female Black driver. The suspect was described as a male Black, 25-35 years old, 5’10” to 6’0”, thin build, wearing a yellow hoodie. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On July 15 at 8:06 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported possibly lighting a fire in the 900 block of W. Duarte. An officer arrived and located the subject, who was lighting a cigarette. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On July 15 at 3:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Lemon when he saw a subject who he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was detained and arrested for the warrant.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 15 at 7:26 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington. While the victim was shopping in a business, a window on her vehicle was smashed and her backpack was stolen from inside. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On July 16 at 10:17 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called police to report a vehicle burglary. The victim parked his vehicle late in the evening the night before. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he saw the rear passenger window had been smashed. His backpack, which contained personal identifying information, was taken. Investigation continuing.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 17 at 9:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Shamrock and Evergreen when he saw an adult male sitting on a bench huffing an aerosol can. The subject had dried blood on his shirt. Officers stopped and talked with the subject, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was then taken by the Monrovia Fire Department to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
Embezzlement
On July 17 at 4:09 p.m., an owner of a business in the 1700 block of California called to report an employee altered financial statements and embezzled approximately $100,000. The investigation is continuing.
