Amanda - Hypno-Cat

"Hi, I'm Amanda! Hey, are you listening? Or did you get lost in my eyes? It's OK, that's been happening a lot lately! I'm definitely a head turner, and on more than one occasion I've noticed volunteers stopping mid-walk and coming over to the glass to see me, as if hypnotized by my eyes. That volunteer with the camera was just here the other day, waving her fingers at me while I stared at her. I'm magnetic! And why wouldn't you want a cat that everyone loves? People will be coming by from far and wide to get a glimpse of me! You'll make so many new friends! But even if that's not true, and we live a quiet life without people lined up at the door to see me, I'LL be your friend. And I think that's pretty great!"
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
