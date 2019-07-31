News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Car-to-Car Shooting on Mountain
On Tuesday, July 30, at approximately 9:30 pm, Monrovia Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a possible hit and run traffic collision. When they arrived, they determined that the vehicle in question was involved in an alleged car-to-car shooting, and that one of the occupants had sustained a non-life threatening wound to his right arm. Around the same time, the CHP and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department 911 centers began receiving calls of a shooting that had just occurred in the area of 1700 S. Mountain Ave. in the City of Monrovia. Sheriff's Deputies, CHP Officers, and a police helicopter were dispatched to the Monrovia Police Department officers responded and determined that the two incidents were related. The area was closed down for investigation for approximately two hours.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/31/2019
