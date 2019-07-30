News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hagrid - Enchanting Gentleman, Purrfect Manners

The Harry Pawter spell that has recently befallen Pasadena Humane Society, brought us the sweetest, most charming, kitty cat character, Hagrid (A415052). An 8-year-old, mystical, ball of fluff, Hagrid is an enchanting gentleman with purrfect manners. He dreams of magical transport into a forever family and asks that you prepare your Floo Network (for muggles, that's a wizarding transportation) for his arrival. Hagrid is part of our bewitching FREE adoption spell, so count your lucky stars, wave your magic wand and seal the deal. Hagrid is quite possibly your soulmate.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

