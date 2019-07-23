Plan for Lucinda Garcia Park; Gold Line Wants Valley Cities' Money; Art Walk This Saturday

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ An initial plan is now in place to revamp Lucinda Garcia Park, at Olive and Mayflower. The plan incorporates a path; native plants demo garden; new play equipment, fencing, tables, benches, drinking fountains and lighting; signs; exercise equipment; and bike rack.
~ The Gold Line Construction Authority is short of money "(again!)" and wants to make up the shortfall "out of the $199 million pot of Measure M Equity Funds that were allocated to the broader San Gabriel Valley region." Chi writes that if that happens, "it would almost certainly mean reduced future transit funding for local jurisdictions." The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (the official distributor of the money) will hold a special meeting about this, "and the City will be paying close attention."
~ No $5 Movie Tuesday at Studio Movie Grill on July 30 because of a private event. $5 Movie Tuesday will resume the following Tuesday.
~ The next Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Summer Art Walk will be this Saturday, July 24. Enjoy art along the sidewalk in Old Town
~ Beacon Media News annual Reader's Choice awards names Monrovia library as a "Recommended Library."
~ There's a new podcast called Made in Monrovia. https://is.gd/WcmCKS
~ The elevator serving the parking garage at Colorado Commons has been acting up. The problem parts were obsolete, but Mitsubishi Electric has now been able to get the parts and repairs should be finished by this Friday, July 26.
