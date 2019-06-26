Five Arrested in Sting by ABC Investigators and Monrovia Police

Investigators from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the Monrovia Police Department and the Bell Gardens Police Department arrested five people in an undercover operation targeting sales of alcoholic beverages to minors. The operations were conducted on June 21, 2019, and June 22, 2019, in the general area of the 400 block of W. Duarte Road and the 200 block of W. Huntington Drive in the City of Monrovia.
ABC Investigators and police personnel from Monrovia and Bell Gardens used several
resources for the operation, one being the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation that targets adults
who purchase alcohol for people less than 21 years of age. The penalty for furnishing alcohol
to a minor is a minimum $1,000.00 fine and 24 hours of community service.
The operation resulted in five people arrested for furnishing or purchasing alcoholic beverages
for minors. The suspects were booked and issued court citations.
This project was a part of the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy /
Shoulder Tap Grant project, funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
