Mt Sierra Colleges Shuts Down
Monrovia's Mt Sierra College has abruptly shut its doors, on June 25. It's president gave one-day's notice of its closure, citing financial difficulties. DeVry University is accepting transferring students.
https://is.gd/lq4nqa
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/27/2019
Labels:
school
