Mt Sierra Colleges Shuts Down

Monrovia's Mt Sierra College has abruptly shut its doors, on June 25. It's president gave one-day's notice of its closure, citing financial difficulties. DeVry University is accepting transferring students. https://is.gd/lq4nqa

