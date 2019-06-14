Monrovian Maykayla Pedroza Is Citrus College 'Service Leader of the Year'

Monrovian Maykayla Pedroza is one of two students selected to receive the 2019 Citrus College Service Leader of the Year award. Candidates for this honor are nominated by faculty. Representatives from the college's constituent groups screen and select the recipients, who are judged on academic achievement and volunteer service to the college and community. A psychology and criminal law major, Pedroza will graduate from Citrus this month. In addition to pursuing her associate degree, Pedroza was vice president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club and served as a senator on the Associate Students of Citrus College Executive Board. She has volunteered for the Los Angeles LGBTQ center as a community health educator and community health ambassador. This fall, she plans to transfer to the University of California, Irvine, to pursue her bachelor's degree. Her ultimate goal is to earn a doctorate degree or apply to law school.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
