Breakfast at Merengue
Breakfast at Merengue, on the west side of Myrtle just across from the theater. Got a Cuban Omelet for $8.75 and a coffee for $2.50. I was not expecting the omelet to come inside a sandwich, but it was a happy surprise. Very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
6/21/2019
restaurants
