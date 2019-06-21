News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Breakfast at Merengue

Breakfast at Merengue, on the west side of Myrtle just across from the theater. Got a Cuban Omelet for $8.75 and a coffee for $2.50. I was not expecting the omelet to come inside a sandwich, but it was a happy surprise. Very tasty. 


- Brad Haugaard 

