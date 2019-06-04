Officer Rosendo Ramos to Receive Distinguished Service Medal; Summer Reading Party; Etc.

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The Library will hold a "Backyard Party" to kick off its summer reading program on Saturday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the park and throughout the library. Activities for all ages, from fort building and a paper airplane contest for the kids, to karaoke and DIY summer crafts for adults.
~ Monrovia Police Officer Rosendo Ramos III will be presented with a Distinguished Service Medal at the annual Police Department Awards Ceremony, Thursday, June 13, at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. A cake and punch reception will follow immediately afterwards in the Police Department Community Policing Room.
~ The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) will hold a Warriors Art Evening fundraiser on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. Participants can paint (or watch others paint) in an art session led by veteran and artist Wadvin Alfaro. The $26 fee includes painting, or watching, and a cheeseburger and fries dinner. Drinks sold separately. Register online (https://is.gd/H3arzJ) to support vets and the local VFW.
~ How we vote is changing. We'll be using "vote centers." There'll be community meeting about this on Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m., at the Second Baptist Church. https://is.gd/9MnKK5
~ The city's Community Garden project, hosted by Mountainside Communion Church, received 27 applications for 21 available garden plots. So all the spots are taken, but if you want to attend the ribbon cutting, it'll be Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m.
~ The city is applying for a state grant to make improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park (at Olive and Mayflower). On Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., city staff will show the Community Services Commission around the park so the commission can provide feedback on the staff plans.
