Monrovia Police: Suspect Drags Cop in Car - Zapped With Taser; Hit and Run Drivers Escape on Foot; Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 398 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 30 at 9:10 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Alta Vista called police to report a female subject yelling and throwing things in the middle of the street. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrant and a search of the suspect revealed she was also in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On May 31 at 12:13 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the 100 block of W. Lime for a vehicle code violation. A computer check on the subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On May 31 at 2:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject at a park after closing hours. The subject was contacted and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and during a search of his person, he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 1 at 1:23 a.m., a caller reported that a motorist collided into a light pole in the area of Mountain and Lemon. The driver was located and he displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and/or prescription medication. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 1 at 2:09 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street in the area of Walnut and Alta Vista, and the driver was resting his face on the steering wheel. Officers responded and contacted the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a DUI investigation was started. The subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On June 1 at 4:07 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Mayflower called police to report a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle and rolled over. The driver fled on foot and was last seen running north on Mayflower. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the driver. The vehicle was towed and the Investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On June 1 at 6:26 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Sunset called police to report his company vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. The vehicle was parked on the street in front of his residence. The vehicle had both passenger side windows smashed and a laptop was taken. Investigation continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On June 1 at 11:15 p.m., a caller reported that a male subject was assaulting a female subject inside a vehicle at a business parking lot in the 800 block of E. Huntington. The male fled on foot and the female drove away. Officers responded and located both subjects nearby. After a thorough investigation, the male was arrested for domestic violence and a restraining order violation. A criminal complaint was completed against the female for a court order violation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 2 at 1:37 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when he observed a vehicle driving with no headlights on, in violation of the vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a DUI investigation was started. The subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On June 2 at 2:36 a.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of W. Huntington called police to report a vehicle that collided into a light pole. The occupants were seen fleeing the scene and being picked up by another vehicle. Officers responded, but did not locate the suspects. The vehicle that collided into the light pole was towed from the street. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On June 2 at 10:33 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report her vehicle had been broken into while she was at work. The rear passenger side window was smashed and her purse was taken from the floorboard behind the driver's seat. Investigation continuing.
Burglary
On June 3 at 10:21 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of S. Peck called to report his work vehicle was broken into while it was parked in front of his residence. One of the door locks had been punched and his briefcase was stolen. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On June 4 at 8:16 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to report a subject loitering in the laundry room at the location. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
On June 4 at 8:39 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parkrose called to report a theft from her vehicle, which was parked in front of her residence. She left her vehicle unlocked overnight, and when she left for work in the morning, she discovered someone had ransacked her vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
On June 5 at 12:12 a.m., several callers reported an intoxicated subject that was breaking apartment windows in the 800 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He had cuts on his hands, substantiating the witness reports, and he resisted the officers as they took him into custody. He was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On June 5 at 4:06 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Colorado called police to report a male subject looking into vehicles with a flashlight. Officers responded to the area and saw a suspicious vehicle stopped on the street with a subject sitting in the driver’s seat. The male subject began reaching for something and the officer reached through the driver's window to restrain him. The subject began driving away, dragging the officer a short distance.
Another officer entered the suspect vehicle and prevented the driver from driving any further. The subject fought with the officers. A struggle ensued and one of the officers deployed his Taser. The suspect was taken into custody. Per policy, the Monrovia Fire Department responded and treated the suspect for the Taser deployment. The two officers were also treated for injuries sustained while taking the suspect into custody. The suspect and one of the officers were taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The suspect was later medically cleared from the hospital and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On June 5 at 9:18 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called to report a subject going through the trash. Officers responded and located the subject. It was discovered that the subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On June 5 at 10:27 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a possible intoxicated person inside the business. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On June 5 at 1:07 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Olive when he saw a subject he recognized from prior contacts. He was aware the individual had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The officer stopped the subject, confirmed the warrant, and arrested him per the authority of the warrant.
No comments:
Post a Comment