Monrovia Schools Celebrate Mountain Park and Canyon Oaks High School Graduates
Monrovia Unified celebrated 270 students who graduated from the District’s Adult School, Canyon Oaks High School, and Mountain Park School during ceremonies that celebrated the achievements and successes of each student.
On May 30, Monrovia Community Adult School held its commencement ceremony for graduates who had completed the graduation requirements for the schools’ programs. Students graduated with certificates in Career Technical Education (CTE) programs such as medicine, computers, and construction. They were also recognized for completing the requirements to receive their high school diplomas.
“There is no shortcut or easy way at our Adult School or Alternative Schools,” Director of Alternative Schools Flint Fertig said. “These graduates did everything that was necessary and fulfilled all of the graduation requirements necessary to be here today. Congratulations to all of them for pushing through hardships and obstacles and achieving their goals.”
On June 4, family and friends, teachers, and administrators filled the auditorium at Clifton Middle School, cheering as 47 graduates from Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park School made their way to the stage during the commencement ceremony.
Three graduates – Benjamin Cortez, Katherine Onofre, and Brandon Trujillo – graduated with California State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish – the first ever in the history of the District’s continuation high school. Additionally, Ariana Brooks, Grace Golden, and Rebecca Lauver graduated with Golden State Seal Merit Diplomas – also a first for the continuation school.
“It is my privilege to congratulate this group of graduates for their accomplishments,” Board President Ed Gililland said. “We know that each student has done the work necessary to be where they are today. We honor and wish them all continued success.”
During the ceremonies, scholarships were distributed to students by community groups such as Monrovia Rotary Club, Monrovia Kiwanis Club, Monrovia Latino Heritage Society, and Citrus College Bright Future. The scholarships totaled more than $15,000, a jump from the $8,000 distributed last year.
“Congratulations to all of our Adult School and Alternative Schools graduates,” Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said. “Every single one of them is focused on the future and the promises it holds. They’ve shown that they have the will and will determine the way to achieve their goals following graduation.”
Source: Monrovia School District press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 6/13/2019
