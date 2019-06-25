Bailey: Would Like to Be Part of an Active Family

Bailey (A448879)is a friendly four year old Labrador Retriever mix. He enjoys going for walks and even sits patiently while being leashed. Bailey is an active dog who also enjoys fetch and other activities that keep him on the go. Even though he likes to be active, he also can be calm and relaxed when snuggling with our volunteers. This happy boy is looking for an active family where he can be a part of all of your adventures.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
