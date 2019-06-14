News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Officer Rosendo Ramos Awarded Distinguished Service Medal
On June 13, the Monrovia Police Department held its annual Awards Ceremony. Officer Rosendo Ramos III was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for his exceptional work and dedication to the Monrovia Police Department and the community of Monrovia.
Serving as a police officer for just over one year, Ramos has become a highly-valued employee of the department, consistently ranking as one of the most proactive officers in the Operations Division.
In addition to his on-duty work ethic, this past year, Ramos demonstrated his commitment to service by taking immediate action during two incidents while off duty. The first incident involved a motorcyclist who went down on the 210 Freeway in heavy traffic. Witnessing the incident while on the freeway, Ramos and his father stopped to divert traffic and render aid until paramedics responded. During the second incident, Ramos observed a deputy sheriff involved in a physical altercation with a suspect. Ramos, again, immediately responded professionally to assist the deputy with detaining the individual until backup units responded.
“Officer Ramos has developed an excellent reputation among his supervisors and peers. He maintains a positive attitude and is always willing to help his fellow employees at a moment’s notice and without fail” said Alan SanVictores, Chief of Police. “His strong, unwavering work ethic has earned Officer Ramos the Monrovia Police Department Commendation Medal in the relatively short time he has been assigned to Patrol. This accomplishment is indicative of his steadfast and tenacious dedication to duty.”
Ramos has also expressed his dedication to the community through volunteerism. In November 2018, Ramos participated in the annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution, where he helped distribute food to families in need. He also participated in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run and the Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop event, both events help to raise money for Special Olympics.
For his professionalism, commitment to service, and dedication to the Monrovia Police Department and the community he serves, Officer Rosendo Ramos III was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and recognized as the Monrovia Police Department’s 2018 Officer of the Year.
Source: Monrovia City press release
