I Only Wish!
This is rather funny.
According to the website, Zoominfo, MonroviaNow.com has an annual revenue of $3.2 million.
I wish! I think MonroviaNow made about $50 last year (Thanks for advertising Monrovia Historic Preservation Group! Hope it did well for you.)
Also, it says MonroviaNow has 16 employees.
Uh, no. Just me. Owner and chief bottle washer.
And it thinks we're based at 2033 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena (the address of St. James Church).
Nooo. I'm still in Monrovia. No idea where that came from.
Also, it appears the website believes Thomas Montes, who was recently appointed Monrovia Schools' new School Resource Officer, is somehow affiliated with MonroviaNow.
No again. He has no connection with MonroviaNow except for being the subject of a story.
I guess I should be flattered.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 6/03/2019
