Monrovia Police: Fat Nude Guy; Police Double as Firefighters; Sneeze Makes Driver Hit Tree; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 6 – June 12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 398 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Indecent Exposure
June 6 at 8:37 a.m., a motorist traveling in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported seeing a male subject completely naked standing next to a red Toyota 4-door SUV. She described the male as white, in his 30's, 5’8”, heavy-set with blonde hair and a hat. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 9:13 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of S. Myrtle when he saw three male subjects he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was stopped and taken into custody.
Violation of Domestic Violence Restraining Order - Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 7:47 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime called the police to report that her son was in her backyard even though she had an active domestic violence restraining order against him. Officers responded and located the male subject and after confirming the order was valid took him into custody.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
June 7 at 3:56 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle just collided with hers at the intersection of Ivy and Palm. Officers responded and after conducting an investigation, issued a citation to the party found to be at fault.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
June 7 at 4:23 p.m., a caller reported two motorists just collided into one another in the 300 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted both parties, they were not injured and did not desire a report. The parties exchanged personal information.
Fire Assist
June 8 at 1:06 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Lemon called to report a fire in a backyard behind a garage. Officers located the fire and used the garden hose to extinguish the fire. The Fire Department arrived shortly after. It is unknown what caused the fire. The items burning were some old chairs, a table, two televisions, and some yard waste (trimmings).
Battery / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
June 8 at 2:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report two subjects fighting at the location. When officers arrived the subjects were no longer involved in a physical altercation, just verbal. The involved parties had conflicting stories, further investigation revealed which person was the aggressor. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. Another female with the suspect had an outstanding warrant, she was arrested and taken into custody as well.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 8 at 3:23 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report a motorist collided into a tree in the area. An officer arrived and saw the vehicle had struck a tree on the north side of the street and it was partially blocking the roadway. The officer contacted the driver, he said that while he was driving he sneezed and "jerked" the wheel to the right causing him to collide with the tree. The driver's side airbag deployed and he had a complaint of pain to his chest but refused medical attention. Public works was notified to clear the tree out of roadway.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
June 9 at 9:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington on the report of an attempt burglary. An employee arrived to work and noticed the glass to the drive-thru window had been shattered. There were pry marks along one of the rear doors but there was no entry to the business and nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft (Follow-up) – Suspect Identified
June 10 at 11:00 a.m., an officer was conducting a follow-up investigation in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft that occurred earlier this month. As a result of the investigation, the officer was able to identify the suspect. A misdemeanor filing will be sought.
Vandalism
June 11 at 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. Mayflower regarding a vandalism. The resident’s car was vandalized sometime during the night. The driver’s side window was shattered but nothing was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 11:46 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. Myrtle when he noticed a vehicle make a vehicle code violation. He conducted a traffic stop and contacted the occupants. A computer check on a passenger in the vehicle revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 5:39 p.m., a caller reported that a male and female where arguing in front of a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects. Further investigation revealed the two subjects were in a dating relationship and the female scratched and bit the male causing visible injuries. The female was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 9: 36 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Olive called to report two subjects sleeping in the park after closing hours. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects, both known to be drug offenders. The officers discovered that one of the subjects were in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
