Fourth of July Fireworks, Music, Patriotic Canopy Decorating Contest

Monrovia's 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Show will take place on Thursday, July 4, in Library Park. Live Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by Night Owl. Following the concert, a free 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
Spectators may reserve a park space beginning at 6 a.m. The space can be a maximum of 10 x 10 feet and must be supervised at all times. The city is once again encouraging spectators to participate in the Patriotic Canopy Decorating Contest, where the most festive canopies will win prizes.
- Brad Haugaard
