Monrovia Schools: Progress in Reducing Suspension Rate; Greatest Need in Math and Absenteeism - Hearing Scheduled

Monrovia Schools has developed its Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) budget, which is now available for public review here: https://is.gd/cbK69d
The 344-page document details the strengths and weaknesses in the district and outlines what the district is going to do about the problems.
The district notes that its greatest progress has been in reducing the suspension rate, and its greatest needs are in mathematics and reducing chronic absenteeism.
The document says:
Our immediate next steps are to:
1) Expand the math support provided include 4-5 grade teachers in the full implementation of the SWUN math curriculum [Common Core training], including a deeper study of the math framework. Also, continue to support the use of SBAC interims [progress tests] to guide adjustments to instruction based on the results.
2) District personnel and site administrators will focus on who are the students who are chronically absent and seek to provide supports based on individual needs. A portion of each Instructional Leaders meetings have been and will continue to be dedicated to the analysis of what has been effective in reducing chronic absenteeism and how to scale these approaches to other schools within the district.
The LCAP has been developed with community and staff input, based on student outcomes, and following guidelines regarding eight priority areas outline by the California Department of Education.
The LCAP hearing will occur during the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Approval of the LCAP is set for Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release and LCAP document
- Brad Haugaard
