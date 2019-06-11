Momma Cat Wants Me Time With You

This Mom needs a break! Of course, ALL moms do but this sweet girl really deserves one soon. This kitty is a year old and ready to hand in her “Mama” cat name tag. As a mother of three, she’s proud her kittens are all grown up and is ready for some “me time.” She’s excited to soon be footloose and fancy free, combating empty toilet paper rolls, playing hide and pounce in grocery bags and stealthily assailing treacherous shoelaces! Mom is ready and waiting for a new family, fun adventures and a second chance at kittenhood.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
