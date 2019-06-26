Detail on Life Sentence Given to Monrovia Man

A Monrovia man was sentenced today to life in state prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting four women he lured by offering them money or drugs, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.
Jason Chung Chien Yu (dob 1/15/76) was found guilty last month of three counts of sodomy by use of force, two counts each of kidnapping to commit rape, assault to commit rape and false imprisonment and one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and criminal threats.
Deputy District Attorney Scott Yang of the Sex Crimes Division prosecuted the case.
Yu preyed upon women, ranging in age from 22 to 60 years old, and promised money or drugs in exchange for sex, the prosecutor said.
In February 2012, Yu kidnapped a woman to commit rape. The defendant beat and sodomized two women four years later. In February 2017, the defendant kidnapped another woman and sexually assaulted her as well.
Case BA457678 was investigated by the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Press release from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment