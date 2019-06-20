News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Oops! Accelerator Instead of Brake; Red Light Runner Sends Woman to Hospital; Shoplifting; Drugs and Alcohol
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 376 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Petty Theft
June 13 at 3:52 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of S. Fifth called to report a theft from his vehicle. His vehicle’s catalytic converter was removed sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 9:49 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the bicyclist had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 2:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 3000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit numerous traffic violations. A traffic stop was made and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence. The subject was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 14 at 9:17 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut reported a motorist just collided into a garage door on private property. Officers responded to investigate and contacted the driver. The driver thought she was pushing the brakes but instead was pushing the gas pedal. The driver lived at the location, she was taken to a nearby hospital for complaint of pain.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 14 at 9:44 a.m., a caller reported three motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Mayflower and Duarte Road. Officers responded and found one of the motorists was complaining of pain, she was taken to a nearby hospital. After an investigation, it was determined one of the drivers drove through a solid red light causing the collision. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting
June 15 at 12:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a shoplifting incident. The manager reported a male subject entered the store approximately an hour prior and took alcohol from the store without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
June 15 at 2:23 p.m., a caller reported two motorists just collided into one another at the intersection of Huntington and Monterey. Officers contacted the parties and found they were not injured. An investigation was conducted and the party at fault was issued a citation for a vehicle code violation.
Traffic Collision Hit & Run
June 15 at 4:11 p.m., a resident who was away from her home located in the 200 block of N. Mayflower called to report an unknown motorist had collided into one of her cars that was parked on the street in front of her house. The driver's side mirror was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 15 at 5:40 p.m., the employee of a convenience store in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report a shoplifting. The employee reported two male subjects ran into the store, took some beer and ran out without paying. Officers arrived and searched for the subjects but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 1:12 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of E. Foothill and noticed a vehicle traveling with its lights off and speeding. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. An investigation was conducted and the subject was found to be under the influence. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 2:31 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Lime when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. An investigation revealed the subject was under the influence, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
June 16 at 9:15 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut called to report a theft. The resident’s property was stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. The items taken were a green roadside emergency kit and a backpack. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 16 at 4:13 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Lemon and spoke to the victim of a residential burglary. The victim stated he returned home from a two day trip and discovered his rear sliding door was smashed and the house was ransacked. The only item taken was a platinum wedding ring. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 17 at 10:11 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 600 block of Parker. The resident returned home around 10:00 p.m. and found a back window to his home was shattered. His residence was ransacked and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 10:56 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Palm noticed a subject drinking alcohol in public. The officer contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Monrovia Police Department for booking and a sobering period.
Theft
June 18 at 7:46 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a theft. A male and female loaded two paint sprayers onto a cart and walked out of the store without paying for the items. The subjects left in a black, older Saturn vehicle with black rims. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 9:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Walnut when he noticed a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed he was unlicensed and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
June 19 at 2:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Olive called to report a fraud. The victim received a collections notice in the mail for an outstanding balance from Sprint. The victim claimed he never had a Sprint account. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 5:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifting incident. The employee stated that a female subject entered the store, selected merchandise, concealed it and exited the store without paying. The subject was detained by Loss Prevention until the officers arrived. The officers responded, conducted an investigation and cited the subject for shoplifting.
Residential Burglary
June 19 at 5:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Madeline regarding a burglary. The resident came home and found her home’s rear sliding glass door was shattered and her home was ransacked. The loss was undetermined at the time of the report. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 6/20/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment