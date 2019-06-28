News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Breakfast at Bottega
Breakfast at Bottega at Bella Sera, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the Lemon Omlet for $10 (Named after the street; no lemon in it) and a very nice coffee (Intelligentsia coffee)
for $3. Very good omelet!
- Brad Haugaard
6/28/2019
restaurants
