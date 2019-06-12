City May Assess a Traffic Impact Fee on New Development; Police Chaplain Retires; Filming 'Winslow' on Myrtle; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The city is planning to assess a Traffic Impact Fee on all new development. The fee would pay for traffic / intersection improvements. A traffic study indicates that by 2040, development will add 2,048 morning peak hour trips, and 3,457 afternoon peak hour trips.
~ Police Chaplain Jerry Johnson, who has served on the Police Department team for seven years, is retiring. A celebration will take place on June 27 from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Monrovia Police Department's Community Policing Room, at 140 E. Lime.
~ The playgrounds at Station Square and Julian Fisher Park will be closed during the week of June 24 for a deep cleaning and pressure washing and the application of a sealant coat to protect playground surfaces.
~ Tomorrow, Thursday, June 13, ABC Signature Studios will be filming a project called "Winslow" in Old Town, on both sides of Myrtle between Lemon and Lime. Other filming locations are 411 S. Myrtle (at the L&D Appliances store), and at 245 West Foothill. Filming should last one day and will bring into town about 132 people.
~ On Thursday, June 6, Monrovia Police participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California. The Southern California Special Olympics torch is carried through every city in LA County to kick off the Summer Games. The Monrovia Team picked up the torch from El Monte Police and handed it off to Arcadia Police.
