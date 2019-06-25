News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Homeless Services Reports More Homeless in Monrovia Than Were Actually Counted
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Is the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) inflating the number of Monrovia's homeless? According to City Manager Oliver Chi, "LAHSA seems to deviate from the actual results that the City notated from the 2019 Point-In-Time Homeless Count." He said the Monrovia count found 52 instances of homelessness, but the Authority is reporting 62. "It appears," Chi writes, "that LAHSA went back and utilized some type of revised methodology and / or multiplier to produce their final estimate of unsheltered persons in Monrovia."
~ A new and improved Summer Teen Scene program kicks off this Friday, June 28, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in Library Park. Leaders from youth groups, such as Fire and Police Explorers, Monrovia Area Partnership Youth Leadership Program, Youth Commission, and the Teen Advisory Board, will host a free meal and share how teens can get involved in the community. There will also be a Cell Phone Photo Scavenger Hunt, an initiative to discover public art in Old Town, art projects, and live youth band and performance groups.
~ LA County Public Works completed improvements to the intersection of Huntington and Mayflower on Sunday, June 23. Monrovia Public Works and Engineering staff will keep an eye on conditions at the intersection.
~ Monrovia Association of Fine Arts' Summer Art Walks along the sidewalks of Old Town will give a glimpse of the local arts scene. The first one will be Saturday, June 29, and they will continue on the last Saturday of July (27th) and August (24th).
