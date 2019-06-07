News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Beauty - She'd Like to be a Hiker's Best Friend

Beauty (A470898) is a calm girl who enjoys belly rubs, playing with toys and going out with our Pasadena Humane Society’s Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ volunteers to community events. She loves to be with people and is friendly and playful. Beauty knows sit, shake and down and loves to show off her skills. She is good on leash and likes to hike or just play at the park. Beauty is an 11 year old girl who was found as a stray and brought to the Pasadena Humane Society where she is looking for her new home.

 The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.  View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.  Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

 Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

