Summer Concerts in the Parks - Station Square and Library Park

Monrovia's Public Services Department will host the 2019 Summer Concert Series. Free musical entertainment from 7-8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax and enjoy the variety of music.
Saturday Concerts at Station Square Amphitheater
1601 South Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016
July 6 - COLD DUCK BAND (Old School)
July 13 - Night Owl Productions (Top 40)
July 20 - Blue Breeze Band (Motown / Jazz / Blues)
July 27 - Salsa Caliente (Latin Jazz / Salsa)
August 3 - The Hodads (Variety Band)
August 10 - The Skinny Ties Band (80's Rock)
August 17 - Mark Easterday Band (Country)
August 24 - Langston Theard & Adoration (Gospel Soul)
Sunday Concerts at Library Park, Rotary Club Bandshell
July 7 - SOTO Band(Top 40 / Latin)
July 14 - Langston Theard & Adoration (Gospel Soul)
July 21 - The Kelly Rae Band (Country)
July 28 - The Smokin' Cobras (Retro / 50's)
August 4 - Hit Me 90s (90's Pop)
August 11 - BUMPTOWN (Old School Disco)
August 18 - Yachty by Nature (Yacht Rock 70's & 80's)
August 25 - The Answer to Classic Rock (Classic Rock)
- Brad Haugaard
