Superintendent Katherine Thorossian's May Schools Report

At Monrovia Unified, we are committed to preparing our students to graduate from high school equipped with the tools they need to be successful in college and careers. As our school year comes to an end, I am proud to say that our Class of 2019 graduates are responsible citizens who embrace diversity, think creatively and critically, and make a difference in the lives of others.
May was a time of celebration for Monrovia Unified and our scholars, teachers, and staff.
On May 6, our community came together to dedicate the Alternative Schools’ library to Bruce and Mariellen Staller, longtime volunteers who spent more than 20 years developing and improving the library. Our students are enriched by the time that our District volunteers offer so selflessly, and we are all grateful for all of the work Bruce and Mariellen put in to the library.
Monrovia Unified’s scholars and champions represented the District during the Monrovia Days community festival on May 18. The community enjoyed performances from our middle schools’ band and Monrovia High School’s marching band.
At the elementary level, our students were busy with dance and music performances. On May 28, all five of our elementary schools joined for the annual Elementary Spring Concert. Students stunned the audience with performances by combined bands, orchestra and strings, and combined choirs.
It has been a wonderful school year at Monrovia Unified, and our students have excelled in programs such as the arts, robotics, Code to the Future, dual language, and more! We encourage all of our students to enjoy their summer, while remembering the importance of staying connected to education during the summer months.
Congratulations to Monrovia Unified’s graduating Class of 2019 – though we are sad to see them go, we are excited for this new chapter in their lives!
