Monrovia Police: A Fiery Chair; Red Light Runner Causes Injuries; Driver Flees After CHP Chase Ends in Crash on Huntington; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 432 service events, resulting in 92 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On June 20 at 5:00 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report two subjects he recognized from a previous case of theft. Officers arrived and detained the subjects, along with a driver waiting outside. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested. The two subjects that were in the store did not commit a crime. They were identified and released.
Vehicle Burglary
On June 20 at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. The investigation revealed the victim had been followed from a local bank after obtaining a cashier’s check. The suspects waited until the victim left his vehicle and then smashed the passenger-side window and took the cashier’s check. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
On June 21 at 8:48 a.m., a victim called to report his vehicle was struck by a van in the 400 block of S. Shamrock. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The van fled the location after hitting the victim’s vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
On June 21 at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a bus stop in the 800 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject who was refused service on the bus. The subject had been refused service because he was carrying an open alcoholic container. The subject became upset and broke the glass container on the bus floor before fleeing the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Resisting a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
On June 22 at 12:47 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The officer saw a male and female subject inside the trailer. Upon contact, the male attempted to run away. He was apprehended and found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Mail Tampering
On June 22 at 9:14 a.m., a caller reported that a female subject had stolen mail from their mailbox in the 500 block of Los Angeles. Officers responded and were shown a video of the incident. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On June 22 at 2:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Lemon. The victim reported her front passenger window had been smashed and her purse and wallet were taken from inside the vehicle. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On June 23 at 1:12 a.m., a subject called police to report that he had been kicked out of a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own well-being. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 23 at 2:21 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle near the intersection of California and Central driving without lights during hours of darkness. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI. The driver was held for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
On June 23 at 12:51 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Duarte and saw two subjects whom he was familiar with from prior contacts. The officer had recently arrested one of the subjects for domestic violence against the other subject and knew the judge had issued a criminal protective order. The officer contacted the subjects and arrested the restrained person for violation of the court order.
Court Order Violation / Vandalism
On June 23 at 7:43 p.m., a caller reported that a known male subject had slashed two tires on her vehicle in the 200 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and determined there was a court order restraining that subject from being in the area. The suspect had left the location prior to police arrival. The report of the incident was forwarded to the District Attorney for filing consideration.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
On June 24 at 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Evergreen regarding a domestic disturbance. The investigation revealed a female subject had grabbed the hair of a second female and punched her repeatedly in the face. The subject was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Arson
On June 24 at 6:55 a.m., a caller saw three male subjects light a chair on fire in a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The subjects then fled the location. Officers arrived with the Fire Department and the fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On June 24 at 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a domestic disturbance. A caller reported hearing arguing and a possible gun shot in the hotel room. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects inside the room. They found the victim had a physical injury to her mouth. There was no evidence of a gun shot at the scene. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On June 24 at 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Scenic. Officers responded and made contact with two subjects inside the vehicle. One of the subjects was found to be on probation. During a probation search, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
On June 25 at 10:37 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Huntington and California. A vehicle was traveling east on Huntington and failed to stop for a red traffic signal. The vehicle struck another vehicle traveling north on California. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. All injured parties were checked by paramedics from Monrovia Fire and Rescue.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On June 25 at 12:42 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of W. Mountain. A male suspect had taken power tools from the store and exited without paying. Officers arrived and apprehended the suspect nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody. During the booking process, a computer check revealed the suspect also had a no-bail warrant, which was added to his the charges.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On June 25 at 2:36 p.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of W. Duarte when they saw two subjects sitting inside an underpass water runoff tunnel. Officers made contact with the subjects, and a computer check revealed one of them had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and searched incident to arrest. Officers discovered the subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 25 at 4:19 p.m., a caller reported that three vehicles collided while traveling eastbound on Huntington at the Mayflower intersection. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. One of the drivers complained of pain, but refused medical treatment on scene.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On June 25 at 8:20 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of California and Hurstview. The driver was found to be unlicensed. A search of the vehicle revealed the driver was also in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and issued a citation. The vehicle was towed.
Outside Assist – California Highway Patrol
On June 26 at 7:31 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers requested assistance in the 800 block of W. Huntington. A vehicle had fled from them on the 210 Freeway and exited at Huntington. The vehicle crashed into a building and the driver fled on foot. Officers responded and assisted CHP with setting up a containment. The driver was located and detained. The vehicle was stolen and CHP arrested the occupants.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 26 at 11:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mayflower and Foothill regarding a hit and run traffic collision that had just occurred. Officers located the vehicle and the driver. The investigation revealed the driver had been driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Posted by Brad at 6/27/2019
