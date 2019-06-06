Monrovia Proclaimed 'Dementia Friendly'

The vision of Dementia Friendly Monrovia (DFM) is a community where those living with dementia, along with their care partners, will always feel embraced, engaged and supported.
As part of the Dementia Friendly America movement, the Monrovia Action Team was founded by the late Lisa Magno (July 27, 1954 - December 22, 2016) and formed through the Monrovia Provider's Group, where they continue to fulfill her mission by passionately serving the elderly in the community.
DFM is a cross section of organizations representing business, education, first responders, health care, faith community, local government, citizens and other partners, guided by Team Leaders; Senior Helpers Community Relations Coordinator, Nathan Kirschenbaum; Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, Public Policy Manager, Kelly Honda and Azusa Pacific University, Adria Navarro, Ph.D., LCSW Associate Professor, MSW Program, Department of Social Work and Sheryl Flynn, PT, Ph.D. Founder and CEO of Blue Marble Health. The committee meets regularly to advance the effort to develop programming and resources for Monrovia residents and their families that live with dementia.
For more information, follow the Dementia Friendly Monrovia Committee on Facebook (https://is.gd/FAxwD3). Additionally, the group meets every quarter and would like to hear from community members that are inspired to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors who live with dementia.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
