Monrovian Restaurant Apparently Being Sold



According to this sign in its window, the ownership of the Monrovian Family Restaurant, at Myrtle and Colorado, is being transferred to the Lipsky Corporation. (Thanks to Kelly Moran for the tip.)

Brad Haugaard 
