News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovian Restaurant Apparently Being Sold
According to this sign in its window, the ownership of the Monrovian Family Restaurant, at Myrtle and Colorado, is being transferred to the Lipsky Corporation. (Thanks to Kelly Moran for the tip.)
- - Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/07/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment