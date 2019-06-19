Monrovia Has Clean Water

https://is.gd/Uk4IdC
It appears all monitored substances are well below permitted levels. The only thing that appears at all noteworthy - though the data on it is old, from 2011 - is dioxane, found in industrial solvents (Wikipedia: https://is.gd/bwmhvz), which averaged .24 parts per billion (ppb), well below the 1 ppb that requires notification, however the range from the samples went from undetectable to 1.2 ppb, somewhat exceeding the level requiring notification. But again, that number is from 2011.
The report explains that the state Department of Health Services "allows us to monitor for certain contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants are
not expected to vary significantly from year to year. Some of the data, though representative of the water quality, are more
than one year old."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment