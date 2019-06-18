News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Baby Cakes - Most Relaxed Dog Ever!


Baby Cakes (A475273) gets a big two thumbs up review from PHS staff and volunteers. “Maybe the most calm, relaxed dog ever” and “Very sweet dog” are just a couple of the wonderful compliments Baby Cakes is receiving. This adorable doggy always has a smile on her face and a wag in her tail. A sweet treat of a pup, she’s easy to leash and walk and enjoys fun fetch sessions in the play yard. Baby Cakes is a calm presence in a hectic world. You’ve got to meet this Zen cuddle bug!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

